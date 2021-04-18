Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 503,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:CRI opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

