Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,788,658 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,788,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.