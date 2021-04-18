Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.62. 131,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $338.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

