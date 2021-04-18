Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.