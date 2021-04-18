Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 160.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at $75,719,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013 in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

