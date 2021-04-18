Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Encore Wire worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WIRE opened at $70.88 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

