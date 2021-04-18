Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of NYSE JDD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,855. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

