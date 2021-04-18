Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NNY opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

