Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JTD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

