nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 925,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,314. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

