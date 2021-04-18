NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $636.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,380,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,019. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

