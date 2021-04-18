NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA stock traded up $34.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $645.49. 14,962,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613,019. The company has a market capitalization of $401.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.