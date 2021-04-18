NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $715.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $715.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $636.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.41. The firm has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

