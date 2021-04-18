O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Short Interest Up 43.3% in March

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,503. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

