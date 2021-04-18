OctoFi (OCTO) Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $52.00 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $65.20 or 0.00118211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00681949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00087797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00038414 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

