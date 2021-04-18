Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,103,000 after buying an additional 1,428,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $24,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $23,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $22,496,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 525,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.89. 667,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,768. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

