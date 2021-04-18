Oddz Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003732 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00275639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.20 or 0.00708152 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $54,868.17 or 0.99831951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.87 or 0.00840372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

