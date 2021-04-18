Offshift (XFT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $233,797.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $233,797.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00005139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,516.70 or 0.99881946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00011021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00127343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001831 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

