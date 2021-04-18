Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OIBRQ stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. OI has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Get OI alerts:

OI Company Profile

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.