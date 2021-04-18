OIN Finance (OIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $514,482.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $514,482.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00069556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00088149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039071 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,397,687 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

