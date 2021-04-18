OKB (OKB) Trading 23.4% Lower This Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. OKB has a market capitalization of $993.12 million and approximately $527.13 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for $16.55 or 0.00029565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00068363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00673442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00088590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038735 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.