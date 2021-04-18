Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $179,498,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $251.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day moving average of $209.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $251.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

