Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Position Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONB opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.