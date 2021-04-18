ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $51.60 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

