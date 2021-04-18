Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Onto Innovation worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $60,164,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,308,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,677,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,077,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $70.66 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -371.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

