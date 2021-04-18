Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,686,000 after acquiring an additional 214,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,961,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,633,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Open Text by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,053,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

