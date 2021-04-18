Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 181 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Shares of QCOM opened at $138.21 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

