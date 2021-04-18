Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,031,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,238,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

