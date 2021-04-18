Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $8.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $636.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,380,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $535.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

