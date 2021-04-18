Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

