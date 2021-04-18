Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.66 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 125.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,002. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

