Optimum Investment Advisors Has $3.15 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

