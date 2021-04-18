Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 270,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 81,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,448,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

