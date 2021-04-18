Opus Market Capitalization Tops $989,603.91 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Opus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 61.7% higher against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $989,603.91 and approximately $343.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opus Coin Profile

Opus is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

