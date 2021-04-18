Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,720,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 30,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,332,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

