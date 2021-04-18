Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.15

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.15 and last traded at $121.94, with a volume of 2162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

