Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 3,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $189,595.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OM stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,337,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

