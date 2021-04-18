Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002899 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $87.65 million and $583,579.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,145.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.94 or 0.03971752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.12 or 0.00486457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $964.97 or 0.01718709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00594961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.86 or 0.00603545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.19 or 0.00459857 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,844,774 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

