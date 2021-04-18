Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OZON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ozon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:OZON traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,099. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $125,908,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $2,692,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,810,000.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

