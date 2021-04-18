PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches Market Cap of $171.50 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $171.50 million and $823,181.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,372,516,334 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

