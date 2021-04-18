Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 249.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 464,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Photronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Photronics by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,029 shares of company stock worth $280,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

