Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 387 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

