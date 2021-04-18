Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $611,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in YETI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.