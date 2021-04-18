Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

