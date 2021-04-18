Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

LFUS opened at $274.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.78. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $125.03 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,290,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

