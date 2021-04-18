Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

