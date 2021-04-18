Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.73.

BLD opened at $232.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $234.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

