Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.