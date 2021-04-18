Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 301,674 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.13.

NYSE:BXP opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

