Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.13.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $179.49.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

